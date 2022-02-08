Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,792,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 629,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of Investors Bancorp worth $57,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $53,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,946 shares of company stock worth $9,970,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

