Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 10,787 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,787 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Itron worth $57,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Itron by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 957.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

