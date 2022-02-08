Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 13,018 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Denbury worth $56,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.6% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 23.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

DEN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $91.30.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

