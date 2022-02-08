Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 27,545 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,545 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Triton International worth $56,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 65.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 28.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRTN. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $127,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $1,172,779 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

