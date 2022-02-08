Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 29,399 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 830,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of H.B. Fuller worth $53,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 26.1% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FUL opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

