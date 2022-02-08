Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 33,757 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of ONE Gas worth $54,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $1,113,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,088,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,103,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

OGS opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

