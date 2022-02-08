Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,669 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Rogers worth $57,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 664.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,095,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 431.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.20.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $272.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.45. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $170.03 and a twelve month high of $274.17.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

