Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 47,757 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,304,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Sterling Bancorp worth $57,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 169,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,994. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

