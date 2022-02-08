Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 91,275 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of Howard Hughes worth $53,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.