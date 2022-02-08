Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Walker & Dunlop worth $54,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

WD opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.87.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.