Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.17

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $2.75. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 813 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative return on equity of 94.05% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter.

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

