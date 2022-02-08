Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%.
Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $430.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.22. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.
