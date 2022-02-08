Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $430.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.22. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 134.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 100.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

