GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($18.26) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.03) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,649.40 ($22.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £83.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,615.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,514.77. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49).

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.92) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,632.59).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

