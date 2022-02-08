Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.25. Gluskin Sheff + Associates shares last traded at C$14.24, with a volume of 105,443 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$444.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.24.
About Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS)
Further Reading
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.