GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.40

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.05. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 169,111 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $55.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 1,284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 636,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 272,931 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

