GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Trading 6.8% Higher

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.29. 97,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 140,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on GoGold Resources from C$4.40 to C$4.30 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

