Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 44,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 48,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 39.45 and a current ratio of 39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.23.

Get Golden Arrow Resources alerts:

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile (CVE:GRG)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Flecha de Oro Gold project; Caballos Copper-Gold project located in Rio Negro, Argentina; and Tierra Dorada project located in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.