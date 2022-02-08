Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Covetrus worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 237,092 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of CVET opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

