Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of United Microelectronics worth $15,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth about $113,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $134,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NYSE:UMC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $12.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

