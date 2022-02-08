Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of 360 DigiTech worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,198,000 after buying an additional 2,050,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QFIN. CLSA increased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

Shares of QFIN opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

