Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $14.98 Million Holdings in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.90% of Golden Arrow Merger worth $14,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Golden Arrow Merger stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.