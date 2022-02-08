Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $15.09 Million Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of StoneCo worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,728,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 421,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after acquiring an additional 91,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 378,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Grupo Santander lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

STNE stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

