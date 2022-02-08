Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $15.32 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 47,863 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Brinker International worth $15,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Brinker International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 30,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after buying an additional 61,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE EAT opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.