Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $16.06 Million Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.81% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

