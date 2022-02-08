Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $16.21 Million Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,080 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Lightspeed POS worth $16,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 341.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSPD. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.51. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

