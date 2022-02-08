Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,275 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Bloom Energy worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $594,175.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $49,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,343 shares of company stock worth $1,199,332. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 3.66. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $44.95.

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

