Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,636 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Hanesbrands worth $15,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,936,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after buying an additional 592,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,194,000 after buying an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE HBI opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

