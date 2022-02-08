Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $15.15 Million in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,690,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Corporación América Airports as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAAP opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $880.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.87. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

About Corporación América Airports

