Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Matthews International worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Matthews International by 23.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 35.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 36,253 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MATW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

