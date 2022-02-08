Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 12,286 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Science Applications International worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $98.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.