Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,246 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ubiquiti worth $15,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Shares of UI opened at $243.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.52. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

