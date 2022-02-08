Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 14,392 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of CGI worth $16,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 104.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.85. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.