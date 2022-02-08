Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 167,561 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,561 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,186 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,395 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

