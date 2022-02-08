Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,026 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1,590.4% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 271,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 255,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,933 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3,631.9% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 194,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 189,693 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 168,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 642.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 120,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 104,701 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

