Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 57,531 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 57,531 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rogers Communications worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

NYSE RCI opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 64.46%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

