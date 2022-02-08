Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 797 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Littelfuse worth $14,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 67.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

LFUS stock opened at $254.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.71.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $318,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,437 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,091 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.