Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $16,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $269,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on FMBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

