Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.45. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 327,187 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.32 to C$9.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The company has a market cap of C$525.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.20.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$114.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.