Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) PT Lowered to $0.50 at HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.25 to $0.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Panther Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,106 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 203,546 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 603,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

