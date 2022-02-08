Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) PT Lowered to $0.50 at HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.25 to $0.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Panther Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.00.
NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.16.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.