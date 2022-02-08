Greatland Gold’s (GGP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 24 ($0.32) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GGP. restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

GGP opened at GBX 14.44 ($0.20) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 25.50 ($0.34). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.26. The stock has a market cap of £584.24 million and a P/E ratio of -144.40.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

