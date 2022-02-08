Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Trading Down 2.9%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 19,704,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 642% from the average daily volume of 2,656,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$89.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77.
Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (TSE:TGOD)
