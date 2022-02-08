Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Shares Up 3.5%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.15. 475,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 416,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01).

About Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

