Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.37) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.82% from the company’s current price.

GNC has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 162 ($2.19).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of LON GNC opened at GBX 129.80 ($1.76) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.30 ($2.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £683.46 million and a PE ratio of 25.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.89.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.84), for a total transaction of £40,640.88 ($54,957.24).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.