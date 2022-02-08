Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $131.89

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 131.89 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 127.23 ($1.72). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 129.60 ($1.75), with a volume of 730,845 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNC. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 160 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.10) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 162 ($2.19).

The company has a market cap of £682.41 million and a PE ratio of 25.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 131.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.84), for a total value of £40,640.88 ($54,957.24).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

