Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Several brokerages have commented on TV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.