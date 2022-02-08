Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.01

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.01 and traded as high as C$37.20. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$37.20, with a volume of 201 shares.

GCG.A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

