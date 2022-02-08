HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 350,000 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Coty by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,086,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,086,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coty by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.54.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

