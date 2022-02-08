Henry Schein (HSIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.74. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

