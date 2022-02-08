HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,363 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,619 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.11.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $622.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $626.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $621.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

