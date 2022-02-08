HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 740 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $163.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $152.52 and a one year high of $200.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.53.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

